More than 100 Southwest employees could be furloughed in Maryland as airline braces for dismal winter

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rage across the country, more than 100 Southwest Airlines employees in Maryland could be placed on temporary furloughs starting this January as the company braces for the impact of a dismal winter.
The airline, one of several service-industry leaders that has been devastated by the public health crisis, made the furlough possibility public this week, filing a pair of Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications with the Maryland Department of Labor for a total of 106 positions related to its operation at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The layoffs could take effect Jan. 25 if the virus maintains its current course, Southwest CEO Gary C. Kelly said during a virtual symposium Friday with the Greater Baltimore Committee. He said the company will benefit from some holiday travel over the next few weeks, but expects air travel to slow dramatically in the first half of 2021.
“It’s temporary, and hopefully we’re in a position where we’re breaking even again next year,” Kelly said.
Kelly, who is currently not collecting a salary, said the company remains 20% overstaffed even after offering voluntary separation packages and extended leave programs to about 16,000 workers. Southwest also has instituted pay cuts for some non-union employees.
While some sectors of the economy — such as the housing market and consumer goods — have experienced pandemic-related growth, service and hospitality businesses have been hammered as more people stay home and limit their interactions with others.
“Every dollar we spend right now is borrowed, and we need to come out of this not just [having] survived, but also healthy,” said Kelly, adding that the company has racked up about $8 billion or $9 billion dollars in debt. “No airline has a profitable flight right now.”
Kelly said he hoped to see a “hockey stick-shaped” recovery in the travel sector, meaning a steady pickup after the stagnation. But the severity and unpredictability of the virus, as well as the changes to business travel and leisure spending, have made the company’s future harder to predict, he said. The distribution of a vaccine also will impact airlines’ recovery.
Southwest rebounded slightly in May and June after some governors lifted COVID-19 restrictions around the country following several weeks of widespread stay-at-home orders and travel advisories, Kelly said. But the progress ground to a halt in July and September as cases picked back up again in certain parts of the country.
In response, the company has cut some costs and scaled back on flights. It also instituted new cleaning, boarding and disembarking protocols to enhance customer confidence in flying.
Southwest and other airlines received federal grants and loans as part of the spring’s federal coronavirus relief bill and much of it will have to be paid back. Kelly said he disagrees with the premise that the airline received a government “bailout” because it implies the damage was self-inflicted in nature.
“No company can be prepared for a pandemic; only a sovereign nation can,” he said.
If another stimulus package made its way out of Washington, Southwest might be able to avoid the furloughs, he added.
The airline, BWI Airport’s largest carrier, had initially predicted 2020 would be its best year on record. The collapse of tourism, hospitality and routine travel stunned Kelly and other executives as they went from comfortable levels of profitability to penny pinching in less than a year’s time.
Southwest, like other airlines, has been dogged by public health pleas for social distancing, which makes air travel less feasible. The company has responded by leaving every middle seat empty for several months, a policy it will reverse next month.
Kelly said that decision stemmed from internal studies that point to empty seats as an unnecessary step given other protocols meant to stave off transmission. Southwest airliners already have high-efficiency filtration in place designed specifically to prevent the spread of diseases and the airline limits the number of people who can board and disembark at a time. Now, everyone on board must wear a mask.
There has been little disagreement among company employees about the internal regulations, Kelly said.
Thanksgiving week usually draws tens of thousands of travelers to BWI Airport, but this year, almost 90% of Marylanders are planning to stay home for Thanksgiving, according to a new survey released Thursday by AAA.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people Thursday not to travel this year as the United States shatters record after record for daily case counts, deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, also urged state residents to stay home, as family gatherings, especially those indoors, have been linked to high rates of transmissions by state contact tracers.