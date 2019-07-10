Baltimore meets Bollywood: Wedding planners, families say area has become a top choice for South Asian weddings

On a Friday in April, it was her turn as she wed Saad Khan at the Baltimore Airport Marriott in Linthicum. The bride, from Laurel, had met the 27-year-old San Diego resident after his aunt and her aunt played matchmaker and an initial phone conversation developed into a long-distance relationship. At the couple’s “Mehndi” party — typically a pre-wedding event — and the wedding at the Marriott, the families hosted 200 people from across the U.S. and from Canada, Australia, Pakistan and the Middle East. Guests milled about the lobby until a “dhol waala,” or drummer, clad in a yellow tunic appeared, signaling the arrival of the groom. Then the festivities began, as Saad Khan walked beneath a canopy amid cheers and drumbeats, following women in colorful shawls bearing plates of candles and liquid henna. An imam married the couple in a Muslim ceremony in a hotel ballroom, followed by dinner and dancing.