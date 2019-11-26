Melanie Whelan, a Baltimore native, is resigning from her position as CEO of SoulCycle, CNBC reported Tuesday.
In a statement to “CNBC Make It,” Whelan wrote that she was “grateful for the opportunity to have led the SoulCycle team and brand over the past nearly eight years during a transformational time for this amazing community.”
Whelan, 42, grew up in Baltimore City and went to school at Bryn Mawr. In 2017 she was the keynote speaker for The Baltimore Sun’s Women to Watch networking event.
Whelan joined SoulCycle in 2012 as its chief operating officer before she was promoted to its chief executive in 2015.
CNBC wrote that Sunder Reddy, the company’s chief financial officer, will take over as SoulCycle’s interim CEO. Whelan is expected to stay on in a supportive role during the transition, CNBC wrote.