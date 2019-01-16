Edgewood's Smiths Detection lands large Homeland Security contract for radiation monitoring devices

An Edgewood-based maker of testing devices for hazardous materials has won a contract worth up to $291 million from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to supply radiation monitors.

Smiths Detection Inc. secured the contract from the department’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office.

The company’s passive radiation portal monitors can be installed at checkpoints to detect potentially dangerous radiation materials. The monitoring system is capable of scanning vehicles, shipping containers, packages and people.

“We are ready to help DHS and the CWMD office protect the United States for years to come,” Smiths President Shan Hood said in a statement.

Smiths is partnering with Canada-based Radiation Solutions Inc. and Cambridge, Mass.-based Silverside Detectors Inc. to use their respective gamma and neutron detection technologies.

Under the “indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity” contract, the government can order the equipment as needed, up to a maximum of $291 million.

Smith Detection is a U.S. unit of Smiths Group PLC, a London-based multinational engineering company. It employs about 300 people in Harford County and roughly 200 more nationwide.

It makes a variety of handheld, mobile and fixed devices to detect radiation, chemicals, explosives and drugs, including fentanyl.