Smithfield Foods plans distribution center in Cecil County, creating 240 jobs

Smithfield Foods Inc. plans to build a distribution center in Cecil County that will employ 240 people.

The Smithfield, Va.-based hog producer and pork processor will open a 420,000-square-foot facility in the Principio Business Park in North East, Smithfield and state officials announced Monday. The 1,000-acre industrial park is home to a 1.1-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center, a Restoration Hardware distribution center and dozens of other businesses.

The center, located along the Interstate 95 corridor, will serve customers in the Northeast, the company said.

“This new distribution center is an essential part of our efforts to streamline our national logistics network to optimize our operations, while advancing our ambitious sustainability goals,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, Smithfield’s president and CEO, in an announcement.

Smithfield, founded in Virginia more than 80 years ago, owns multiple packaged meat brands, including Esskay. The company said in January it decided to discontinue making Esskay Orioles Franks, a hot dog once made in Baltimore and sold at Baltimore Orioles games. The company still makes Esskay deli meat and chipped beef products.

The $15 billion privately held global meat company with a portfolio of dozens of brands that sometimes compete with one another has been trying to reduce expenses and duplication.

Gov. Larry Hogan called the company’s latest plans a “tremendous win for the state and for Cecil County.”

Kelly M. Schulz, state commerce secretary, said in the announcement the state offers a competitive advantage because of its proximity to a third of the U.S. population within an overnight drive.

CAPTION The Sparrows Point Amazon fulfillment center opened in September 2018 and employs over 2,000 full-time workers to pick, pack and ship products. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) The Sparrows Point Amazon fulfillment center opened in September 2018 and employs over 2,000 full-time workers to pick, pack and ship products. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Retired competitive skiier Lindsey Vonn visits UnderArmour to the delight of area high school students. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Retired competitive skiier Lindsey Vonn visits UnderArmour to the delight of area high school students. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella