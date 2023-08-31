Sinclair agrees to pay $85,000 to settle disability discrimination lawsuit by EEOC

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Television station owner Sinclair has agreed to pay $85,000 in back pay and damages to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Hunt Valley-based broadcaster suspended then fired a help desk technician who worked at a Cockeysville office after learning she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, the federal agency said Thursday in a news release.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Sinclair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EEOC filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Baltimore after failing to reach a pre-litigation settlement. The agency said the alleged conduct violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations.

Advertisement

A consent decree settling the lawsuit requires the company to recompense back pay and compensatory damages, the agency said. It also calls for a process to monitor, report and review future disability discrimination complaints.

Sinclair also will be required to provide training to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the EEOC said. The law protects disabled workers from employment decisions based on “subjective perceptions, fear or stereotypes about the nature or effect of a person’s disability,” said Debra Lawrence, a regional attorney with the EEOC’s Philadelphia district office, in the news release.