Sinclair Broadcast forms sports gambling partnership with Bally’s

Bally’s, which currently owns 10 casinos in six states and employs more than 5,400 people, will integrate its content into the 190 television stations that Sinclair owns, operates or provides services to across 88 markets and its sports networks. It also enables the company to have media and marketing access to Sinclair’s network of local, live sports content, which also includes the Tennis Channel, the home of over 95% of all live tennis matches broadcast in the U.S.