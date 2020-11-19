Sinclair Broadcast forms sports gambling partnership with Bally’s

Sinclair Broadcast Group has partnered with Bally’s to form a strategic partnership integrating the casino operator’s online sports betting technology into the Hunt Valley-based broadcaster’s regional sports networks and array of television stations.
Bally’s and Sinclair will use the partnership to create a more interactive gambling experience, the companies announced jointly on Thursday.
The 10-year deal will give Sinclair entry to the lucrative potential of sports gambling, while positioning Bally’s to tap into the growing U.S. market for both sports and interactive gambling. Under the agreement, the 21 Fox regional sports networks Sinclair acquired last year will be rebranded with the Bally’s name. The deal also positions Sinclair to eventually buy up a minority stake in Bally’s — up to 29.9% of its common stock — pending regulatory approval.
Shares in both companies jumped on the news. Bally’s shares soared 20.7% Wednesday to $36.96 each on news of the deal. Sinclair shares were trading up 7.1% at $26.35 each.
Maryland voters approved a referendum allowing sports betting in the state earlier this month, though the General Assembly still needs to work out the details of which companies could apply for licenses, how fans would place bets and how much of a cut the state would take.
Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO, said the partnership will change the way people think about and view live sports across the company’s platforms, especially as the U.S. sports betting and interactive gambling markets grow.
“Bally’s, with its strong brand name, premier sportsbook technology platform and expansive market access, is the perfect partner,” Ripley said in a statement. “By integrating gamification elements that allow audiences a more personalized and interactive game experience, consumers of live sports in the future can look forward to a more dynamic and engaging sports viewing experience.”
Bally’s, which currently owns 10 casinos in six states and employs more than 5,400 people, will integrate its content into the 190 television stations that Sinclair owns, operates or provides services to across 88 markets and its sports networks. It also enables the company to have media and marketing access to Sinclair’s network of local, live sports content, which also includes the Tennis Channel, the home of over 95% of all live tennis matches broadcast in the U.S.
Under the terms of the deal, Sinclair will receive so-called penny warrants to buy 14.9% of Bally’s common stock for a penny each and additional warrants to buy 10% of Bally’s stock contingent on meeting performance goals. It also will receive options to buy 5% of Bally’s stock at prices ranging from $30 to $45 a share.
Sinclair also will receive annual naming rights fees and committed percentage of Bally’s advertising for interactive gambling.
Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s board of directors, said the deal positions the company to become one of the top U.S. sports betting and interactive gambling operators.
“Sinclair, with its broad holdings of stations, channels and [regional sports networks], provides immediate, national brand recognition that will support the development of Bally’s player database for both our traditional casinos as well as our future online offerings, and ultimately deliver significant shareholder value,” Kim said in a statement.
The arrangement comes as Sinclair reported a massive loss for the quarter ending Sept. 30, taking a $4.2 billion charge to goodwill and intangible assets as it wrote off part of the value of the regional sports networks it acquired last year for $10.6 billion. The write-off was related partially to disruptions to live sports programming caused by the coroanvirus pandemic this year.
Ripley previously said that he expected Sinclair to bounce back from last quarter’s hit. Despite the recent COVID-19 challenges and shutdowns and delays of professional sports seasons, Sinclair is betting on the future of sports network ownership, Ripley told analysts during an early November call.
“We fundamentally believe that sports rights will be worth more in the future than they are today, that this is a growth industry,” Ripley said. “It needs to change, it needs to evolve. ... We intend on reinventing the [sports networks] around gamification, around community-based fandom and around direct-to-consumer. That’s going to be incredibly exciting and rewarding for Sinclair.”