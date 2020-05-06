Sinclair Broadcast faces $48 million FCC civil penalty

Sinclair Broadcast Group faces a $48 million civil penalty to resolve three investigations by the Federal Communications Commission, the agency said Wednesday.
The FCC said the civil penalty is the largest involving a broadcaster in the agency’s 86-year history — double the $24 million penalty Univision paid in 2007, which was the previous highest fine.
Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast, one of the nation’s largest TV station owners, agreed to pay the fine and abide by a strict compliance plan, the FCC said.
“Sinclair is pleased with the resolution announced today by the FCC and to be moving forward," Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO, said in a tweet late Wednesday.
One of the FCC investigations stemmed from Sinclair’s failed bid in 2018 to acquire Tribune Media. The FCC raised concerns that Sinclair would still control some of the television stations it said it planned to divest to win approval of the deal.
“Sinclair’s conduct during its attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement Wednesday. “Today’s penalty, along with the failure of the Sinclair/Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking commission approval of a transaction in the future."
The agreement also closed an investigation into whether the company negotiated retransmission consent agreements with cable providers in good faith. Such agreements allow cable providers to carry a broadcasters signal in exchange for a fee.
A third investigation looked at whether Sinclair failed to identify content it produced for both Sinclair and non-Sincliar stations as advertisements, the FCC said.
Ripley thanked the FCC’s staff for its diligence in reaching a conclusion of the investigations.
“Sinclair is committed to continue to interacting constructively with all of its regulators to ensure full compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations,” Ripley said in the tweet.
In December 2017, the FCC had voted to fine Sinclair more than $13 million for failing to make the required disclosures for some paid programming, the largest fine it has ever proposed for a violation of sponsorship identification rules.
Earlier reports had said the programming was for Huntsman Cancer Foundation, which raises money for the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Viewers were never told that the programming — which included promotions for the foundation — were paid advertisements.
The programming was broadcast more than 1,700 times, either as stories resembling independently generated news coverage that aired during local news or as longer-form stories aired as 30-minute TV programs without identifying Huntsman as the sponsor. Sinclair admitted in the consent decree that those actions violated sponsorship identification rules, the FCC said.
The Huntsman foundation raises funds to support treatment, education and research being conducted at the cancer institute at the University of Utah.
In a statement, Pai said he disagreed with people who “for transparently political reasons, demand that we revoke Sinclair’s licenses. While they don’t like what they perceive to be the broadcaster’s viewpoints, the First Amendment still applies around here.”
Pai was likely referring to critics of Sinclair and its growth plans who believe the media company wants to use news broadcasts on its stations to advocate for its conservative views.