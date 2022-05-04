Sinclair Broadcast reports massive profit as it ‘deconsolidated’ local sports networks from its books

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it earned $2.59 billion — yes, with a B — in the first quarter as it “deconsolidated” its local sports segment from its financial statements.

As a result of a March 1 corporate reorganization that included recapitalizing the debt of Diamond Sports Group, which holds the local sports networks, and raising additional capital, Sinclair Broadcast reported a $3.4 billion pre-tax, non-cash gain “on the disposition of assets.”

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair wrote off $4.2 billion of the value of the sports networks in the third quarter of 2020 after the pandemic decimated live sports programming not a year after Sinclair bought the networks for $10.6 billion.

Diamond Sports has been removed from Sinclair’s financial statements, but the company continues to own and remains committed to the networks, Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO, said during a conference call.

The $2.59 billion profit for the three months ended March 31 compares with a net loss of $12 million in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings were $35.39 per share compared with a loss of 16 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding the adjustments, Sinclair said it would have earned $27 million.

The broadcaster said revenue decreased 14.8% to $1.29 billion in the three months ended March 31, compared with $1.5 billion in the first three months of 2021.

But better-than-expected political advertising helped buoy its first quarter revenue, a sign that political ads will reach record levels this year.

“We believe this is a good indicator of how strong this year’s political cycle can be and gives us confidence that we can achieve a record amount of political advertising for a mid-term election year,” Ripley said.

In addition to deconsolidating Diamond Sports, Sinclair sold assets of Ring of Honor wresting promotion in May to sports executive Tony Khan, founder of Jacksonville-based All Elite Wrestling and co-owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The sale include the wrestling promotion’s video library dating back to 2002, brand assets, intellectual property and production equipment.

Sinclair also said Wednesday it has nominated Dr. Ben Carson, former U.S. presidential candidate and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for election to the company’s board of directors as its seeks to add diversity to its leadership.

Shares of Sinclair’s stock were trading Wednesday morning at $24.12 each, up about 3%.

This story will be updated.