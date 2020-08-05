Sinclair Broadcast boosts revenue and profit but feels impact of sports shutdowns amid coronavirus

Sinclair Broadcast Group boosted revenue and profit in the second quarter thanks to its recent sports network acquisitions, but missed Wall Street estimates as the coronavirus continued to hurt advertising and postpone televised sports.
“The pandemic dampened advertising spending and resulted in the continued postponement of major sports league games,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO of the Hunt Valley-based broadcaster, in an announcement Wednesday.
Ripley said advertising trends improved throughout the quarter, with the year-over-year decline in revenue in June roughly half of April’s decline.
“July trends showed further improvement throughout the month,” he said. “Like many across the country, we are happy to see the return of sports.”
Revenue in the three months that ended June 30 jumped 66% percent to $1.3 billion, compared with $771 million the second quarter of 2019. The gains were driven mostly by Sinclair’s $10.6 billion acquisition of 21 regional sports networks and Fox College Sports from Disney in August 2019. The networks own exclusive local rights to 42 professional teams — 14 in MLB, 16 in the NBA and 12 in the NHL.
Analysts expected revenue of $1.4 billion.
For the quarter, Sinclair will be required to give back $124 million in rebates to distributors based on agreements regarding minimum game guarantees. The rebates are expected to be paid in cash after the 2020 calendar year. But the rebates are expected to be more than offset by lower sports rights payments, and rebates from the teams, which also are tied to minimum game guarantees.
Political revenues were $19 million in the second quarter versus $3 million in the second quarter of 2019 because of primaries and upcoming elections.
Income rose to $252 million, or $3.12 per share, compared with $42 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter last year. But that increase missed analysts’ earnings forecast of $4.77 per share.
Sinclair shares fell almost 9% Wednesday morning, trading at $19.54 a share.
Ripley said the broadcaster is working to manage costs and “take actions necessary to enable us to endure this period of economic weakness.”
Sinclair last month said it entered into multi-year content carriage agreements with Comcast for all Sinclair television stations and regional sports networks in Comcast’s cable television footprint. That includes the Marquee Sports Network, YES Network and the Tennis Channel.
In June, Sinclair announced plans to launch a headline news service scheduled to premiere in early 2021 on the CW and MYTV network affiliates as well as on STIRR, Sinclair’s free streaming platform.
