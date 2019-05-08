Sinclair Broadcast boosts revenue in first quarter but misses earnings estimates

Sinclair Broadcast Group boosted its revenue in the first quarter of 2019, but missed Wall Street’s earnings estimates.

Sales grew nearly 8.5% to $722.1 million, compared with $665.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, the company reported Wednesday.

Net income for the three months that ended March 31 fell to $21.7 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with $43.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Earnings were 31 cents per share on an adjusted basis. That came in well below the expected 15% drop to 39 cents each, according to Zacks Investment Research. The company surpassed Wall Street’s expected revenue growth of 6.6% to $709 million.

The Hunt Valley broadcaster had announced Friday it will partner with the owner of The Weather Channel to buy 21 regional sports networks and Fox College Sports from The Walt Disney Co. in a $10.6 billion deal. The company’s stock had jumped nearly 35 percent Monday as investors cheered a deal expected to make Sinclair the nation’s largest owner of regional sports networks, double its revenue and enable it to attract even more viewers thanks to the growth of streaming services and legalized sports betting.

Sinclair is poised for growth thanks to the sports network deal and a Sinclair-backed industry shift to a new broadcasting standard that will enable mobile TV and other features, Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO said in an announcement Wednesday.

“We are transforming the company, diversifying our content sources and revenue mix and building a leading local news and sports organization on all platforms,” Ripley said.

He noted that during the first quarter, the company launched its free, multi-channel streaming service, STIRR, during the first quarter, which is “exceeding initial expectations,” and also announced a joint venture with the Chicago Cubs to launch the Marquee Sports Network next year.

Sinclair’s political advertising revenues fell to $2 million in the first quarter, compared with $7 million in the first quarter of 2018 during an election year, the company said. Revenues from digital businesses grew 10 percent.

This story will be updated.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella