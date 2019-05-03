Analyst applauds Sinclair Broadcast's reported $10 billion deal for Disney sports networks

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s reported deal to buy regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. for $10 billion would give the Hunt Valley broadcaster steady revenue and fit well with its moves into sports programming, a stock analyst said in a report Friday.

The deal has not been announced yet, though it’s the subject of a story in the Wall Street Journal that reported Thursday that the long rumored deal had been finalized, citing unnamed sources.

Late last month, Fox Business had reported that Sinclair was poised to buy the group of 21 Fox regional sports networks after emerging as the front-runner in an auction.

Tuna Amobi, equity analyst at CRFA Research, maintained a “strong buy” rating on both Sinclair’s and Disney’s stock after the reports.

“With regional footprints that traverse several major U.S. markets, the [sports networks] had been expected to fetch a much higher valuation, after a seemingly competitive months-long auction that attracted several other potential bidders,” Amobi said Friday. “We think the [networks] could provide another complementary backdrop for [Sinclair’s] recent forays into sports programming,” through both traditional and online channels.

Regional sports networks, which show local sports such as basketball and baseball, have been losing viewers as more pay-TV customers cut the cord, Amobi noted.

Still, “we see a relatively steady dual revenue stream (subscription and advertising) that could bode well for Sinclair's long-term return on investment,” he wrote.

Sinclair officials could not be reached for comment Friday.

The nation’s largest owner of local television stations also owns professional wrestling’s Ring of Honor and acquired the Tennis Channel in 2016. The broadcaster said in January it will launch a regional sports network with the Chicago Cubs.

Disney, which acquired 21st Century Fox’s entertainment business for $71 billion in March, needs to spin off the sports networks as a condition of securing U.S. antitrust approval for that deal. Disney had agreed to sell the sports networks within 90 days because it owns ESPN. (Fox is keeping Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports and the Fox TV network.) The networks include channels in Los Angeles and Detroit.

For Disney, which has been taking steps to strengthen ESPN, such a deal would bring closure to pending obligations under the consent decree for the Fox entertainment deal, the analyst said.

Fox Business had reported that other bidders in the auction for Disney’s sports networks included Liberty Media, led by cable magnate John Malone, and the Big3 Basketball league led by businessman and hip-hop legend Ice Cube. Major League Baseball is reportedly partnered with Liberty Media on its bid. And Ice Cube recently announced via Twitter that Magic Johnson joined his bid.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Sinclair has a separate partnership with the New York Yankees to buy the YES Network, the team’s New York sports channel, from Fox for $3.45 billion.

