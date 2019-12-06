Thirteen Shoppers stores in Maryland and Virginia will be sold to other grocery operators, their parent company announced Friday, and four others will close by the end of January.
The Shoppers on Liberty Road in Baltimore County will shut down and two locations in the city of Baltimore will be sold. The company did not name the purchasers.
The stores that are closing, like the Liberty Road location, are expected to end sales between mid-December and February, according to a news release from United Natural Foods Inc. of Providence, Rhode Island.
“In connection with the sales transactions, Shoppers intends to wind down operations at these locations, including the sale of any remaining inventory and closure of the stores prior to reopening under other banners," the company announced.
Mark Federici, president of the union representing store workers, said he was shocked to learn of the closures and sales.
“In the midst of the holiday season, the company suddenly informs workers at 17 locations that their livelihoods are at risk. Even now, UNFI continues to refuse to provide any assurance to workers that their families will be taken care of after these stores are sold or closed,” he wrote in a statement.
“This is no way for a company to treat its employees or our communities, particularly during the holidays. Our union will do whatever it takes to ensure our members land on their feet,” he said.
A Shoppers representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Shoppers announced plans to close the pharmacies in its Baltimore- and Washington-area supermarkets.
During a March 5 earnings call, United Natural CEO Steve Spinner said that the company is “well down the path on selling Shoppers and I’m confident we’ll get that done in the coming months.”
He said United Natural Foods’ “goal is to thoughtfully and economically divest the retail banners … which would allow us to strategically focus solely on our wholesale business.”
The changes affect the following 14 stores in Maryland:
» 5600 The Alameda, Baltimore: Sold
» 6500 Eastern Ave, Baltimore: Sold
» 2371 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis: Sold
» 5722 Ritchie Highway, Brooklyn Park: Sold
» 3831 Bladensburg Road, Colmar Manor: Sold
» 4801 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights: Sold
» 7051 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Landover: Sold
» 22599 MacArthur Boulevard, California: Sold
» 8212 Liberty Road, Baltimore: Closing
» 6111 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill: Sold
» 7858 Quarterfield Road, Severn: Closing
» 6881 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park: Sold
» 1170 Smallwood Drive W, Waldorf: Sold
» 2201 Randolph Road, Wheaton: Sold.