Sephora rolls out boutiques in select Kohl’s, with openings in Severna Park and Bel Air

Sephora is opening its newest store-within-a-store at Kohl’s on Wednesday at the Severna Park location on Ritchie Highway. Another Sephora at Kohl’s will open this summer at Kohl’s in Bel Air.

After Sephora unveiled the new concept last year, Kohl’s announced plans earlier this year to add 400 Sephora stores at Kohl’s locations across 36 states.

Several boutiques already have opened at Kohl’s stores in Maryland, including in Ellicott City, Timonium, Severn, Frederick, Hagerstown and Germantown. Other Maryland locations will include Silver Spring, also opening Wednesday, and Bowie, opening July 20.

This year’s openings will bring the total number of Sephora at Kohl’s locations to 600, putting the partnership on track to meet a goal of 850 stores by 2023.

The 2,500-square-foot Sephora boutiques, placed at the front of the store, mimic the look of the freestanding Sephora stores and carry makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands. Sephora-trained “Beauty Advisors” offer consultations.

The partnership was designed to overhaul Kohl’s beauty business and attract new customers. Sephora has driven sales at Kohl’s, attracted new, younger and more diverse customers, and led to cross-category purchases, Kohl’s said.

“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement.