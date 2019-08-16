Advertisement

Old Memorial Stadium site in Baltimore to get more senior housing

Meredith Cohn
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 16, 2019 | 6:30 PM
A 70-unit apartment building for seniors is planned on the old Memorial Stadium site, adding to the number of units at the mixed-income development in the north Baltimore. - Original Credit: For the Baltimore Sun (HANDOUT)

Another apartment building for seniors is planned on the old Memorial Stadium site, adding to the number of units at the mixed-income development in the north Baltimore.

The project joins others in the city boosting the amount of market rate and discounted housing for seniors. Stadium Place already provides housing for more than 360 seniors, and the new building, called the Village Center, will add 70 more units.

The first building opened in 2004, after Baltimore officials sold the property on 33rd Street to developers because the Baltimore Orioles began playing in a new stadium at Camden Yards. There is also a YMCA on the site.

The nonprofit interfaith group Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation, or GEDCO, is developing the $100 million Stadium Place campus. This building is being developed along with Hanover-based Commerical Development & Investments. SunTrust Community Capital and Harbor Bankshares Corp. announced Friday that they provided $19.8 million to finance development of the project.

The Village Center building also will include space for medical offices and retailers.

