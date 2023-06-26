SECU opens new branch in downtown Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

SECU, Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union, marked the opening of a new branch Monday in downtown Baltimore that replaced a location near the University of Maryland Baltimore.

The branch, in the lobby of the Pandora building at 250 W. Pratt St., is expected to serve clients in the central business district and offer access to members across the city, credit union officials said.

Advertisement

The site offers visibility at a time when more people are returning to offices and state employees are continuing planned moves from State Center to downtown, said David Sweiderk, president and CEO of SECU, or the State Employees’ Credit Union of Maryland.

A downtown location also will be beneficial as the credit union expands a small business loan program, he said.

Advertisement

“It was important for us to have a branch that’s centrally located in the business district supporting not only our current members but prospective members,” Sweiderk said. “We do believe there’s tremendous potential and we actually think momentum’s building.”

SECU closed a branch at 418 W. Baltimore Street in May, when it opened the new branch.

The Pandora building had been the North American headquarters for Danish jeweler Pandora, which said in December it was moving its U.S. headquarters to New York City’s Times Square. The retailer had said it planned to keep a reduced North American corporate presence at the high-profile tower bearing its name through at least 2026.

The new SECU branch offers ATMs, two interactive teller machines and a self-service station that allows customers to interact with a teller in a remote location. Members can meet with bank representatives on a walk-in basis or by appointment.

“What this says, particularly in 2023, to have businesses like SECU expanding into downtown Baltimore, it tells us the importance of where we’re going and that businesses and institutions like SECU ... believe in Baltimore city’s growth,” said City Council President Nick Mosby, during Monday’s opening event.

SECU, a member-owned, not-for-profit organization founded in Baltimore in 1951 and based in Linthicum, serves more than 250,000 members through 25 branches in Maryland. Members are eligible to join through state employment but other ways as well, including through a family member, work, a college a member had attended or through a donation to SECU MD Foundation.