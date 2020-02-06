Struggling department store chain Sears is closing three more Maryland stores, including in White Marsh and in Annapolis.
The closures by mid-April, which also include the Sears in Waldorf, will leave large anchor space vacancies at White Marsh Mall, Westfield Annapolis Mall and St. Charles Towne Centre.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears stores in Annapolis, Baltimore and Waldorf, Md.," wrote Larry Costello, a Sears spokesman, in an email.
Liquidation sales will begin this week, he said, urging customers to shop on the retailer’s website.
The retailer, which had filed for bankruptcy in October 2018 under a previous parent company, has been closing unprofitable stores as discounters, specialty chains and online merchants wooed consumers away in recent decades.
The chain announced its last round of 96 Sears and Kmart store closures in November, including the Sears at Harford Mall in Bel Air. In August, Sears announced it would shut down the Security Square Mall location as part of 26 Sears and Kmart store closures.
The chain’s parent company, Transformco, which bought the assets of Sears Holdings Corp. in February 2019, said in November it “has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges" and has been “pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors.”