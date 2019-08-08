Sears will close Security Square Mall store

As part of closures nationally, Sears had been shuttering Sears and Kmart stores in Maryland. In December, the retailer said it would close 80 stores by late March, including the Parkville Kmart and the Salisbury Sears. The owner now operates Sears stores in the Baltimore area at Annapolis Mall, White Marsh Mall, Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie and in Bel Air and Kmart stores in Edgewater and Stevensville.