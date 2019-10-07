SC&H Group has selected Pritpal Kalsi to succeed co-founder Ron Causey as CEO of the Sparks-based consulting and accounting firm on Jan. 1, 2021.
Kalsi is currently a director of SC&H’s business performance management practice and he will continue to oversee what is the firm’s largest line of business.
“Pritpal is brilliant, dynamic and humble. More importantly his ability to listen, collaborate, innovate, and bring ideas of his own are some of his finest qualities...," said Causey, who helped establish SC&H in 1991 and has been its CEO for nine years. “It gives me great pride that we have someone like Pritpal to help lead the firm in its next chapter. I know we are in great hands.”
Causey will remain with the firm after he steps aside, focusing on business development, recruitment and career development. He’ll also continue his work in the community, including sitting on such boards as Stevenson University, Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore, Business Volunteers Unlimited and Junior Achievement of Central Maryland.
Kalsi joined SC&H in 2008 from a Big Four accounting firm. He was promoted to director of the business performance management group in 2017. As CEO, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the employee-owned firm, which employs more than 250 people.
“It is an honor to have been named CEO of such a dynamic company,” Kalsi said in a statement. “The future here is bright and our opportunities are endless. For us to maximize on those opportunities, we can’t lose sight of who we are, a people focused firm. For me, it is exciting to be in this position and have the support of my fellow directors as we look to what’s next for the firm.”