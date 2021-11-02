Law firm Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr will move from downtown business district to Harbor East

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, a downtown Baltimore law firm specializing in business and government clients, plans to leave the central business district and move to Harbor East, joining a number of other businesses that have made similar moves recently.
The law firm, a tenant in an office tower at 500 E. Pratt St. at the Inner Harbor, has signed a lease for the ninth floor of 1001 Fleet St. in the newer neighborhood east of the harbor, the firm and Harbor East Management Group said Monday.
Saul Ewing is the latest in a wave of office tenants choosing to leave the city’s older, established business district as new mixed-use developments have sprouted around the waterfront in areas such as Harbor East and Harbor Point.
Additionally, some companies are leaving one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods as they reevaluate post-pandemic space needs due to more remote work. Concerned about the trend, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore unveiled a promotional campaign last month aimed at attracting and retaining more companies in the city’s core.
But Saul Ewing cast its upcoming move as sustaining its commitment to the city, where the firm has had a presence since 1918. It said it will remain at 500 E. Pratt until renovations starting in the spring on its 30,000-square-foot space on the Fleet Street building’s top floor are completed.
“While staying centrally located within the downtown landscape, 1001 Fleet Street provides our staff and clients with a host of in-building amenities and access to all that the neighborhood has to offer,” said Michelle N. Lipkowitz, Saul Ewing Baltimore’s office managing partner, in an announcement Monday.
She said the newly built-out floor in Harbor East will serve “evolving space needs in the post-pandemic world.”
The tower at 1001 Fleet St. was built in 2000 at the intersection with Central Avenue in a once-industrial neighborhood that now encompasses 5.5 million square feet of shops, restaurants, hotels, offices and apartments.
The office tower’s lobby has been renovated and the building offers a rooftop terrace, parking garage and a tenant recreational center. The office building sits on a block with a Courtyard Marriott and street-level shops. Other building tenants include Gordon Feinblatt, CPower Energy Management and a Sephora store that opened on the ground floor.
Tim O’Donald, president of Harbor East Management Group, called the lease signing with one of the premier law practices in the region a “big win for the city.”
Other firms that have relocated out of downtown Baltimore include Bank of America, which said in March it plans to move to the Legg Mason Tower in Harbor East and T. Rowe Price Group, the Baltimore-based global investment firm, that said in December it plans to move its headquarters out of its Inner Harbor high-rise on East Pratt Street to a pair of new “green” office buildings in Harbor Point by 2024.