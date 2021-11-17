Baltimore-based Sassanova boutique launches a menswear brand

Upscale women’s boutique Sassanova is launching a menswear brand with a store opening this spring in Green Spring Station in Lutherville.
The Baltimore-based retailer, which runs Sassanova shops in Green Spring Station, Harbor East in Baltimore and Bethesda, will open Nova Man, its first men’s store, next to its Lutherville women’s boutique on Falls Road.
The store will specialize in clothing, shoes and accessories from well-known menswear lines and up-and-coming brands, including designer denim, chinos, sport coats and jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts and athleisure wear. It will move into a spot formerly occupied by Yves Delorme, a luxury home linens chain.
Angela Tandy, Sassanova’s owner, said she hopes to fill a niche as an independent retailer offering casual styles for men that can transition from work to home, especially as more people work remotely or in casual settings.
“Growing Sassanova has been a truly rewarding experience on so many levels,” Tandy said in an announcement Wednesday. “While this is certainly a new frontier for us, it’s been rejuvenating and refreshing getting to delve into the world of men’s fashion.”
When a space became available at the Green Spring shopping center, Ted Peddy, president of Foxleigh Management at Green Spring, said he contacted Tandy about expanding with a new concept.
“Sassanova is a much-loved boutique here at the shopping center and the larger Baltimore/ Washington market, and Angela is a proven retail operator,” he said in an announcement. “With success across her three existing locations and a growing e-commerce site, it’s clear that the brand is poised for the next big thing.”
Sassanova opened in 2003 as a shoe boutique with shops in Harbor East and downtown Bethesda. Tandy purchased the business in 2014 and has expanded the merchandise mix, footprint and website.
Renovations on Nova Man’s space will start in January, with an opening planned for spring.