Sandy Spring Bank to acquire Revere Bank, spreading further in Baltimore area

Revere Bank, which has branches in Anne Arundel County, Columbia and Towson, has agreed to be acquired by Sandy Spring Bancorp.
Sandy Spring’s takeover of Rockville-based Revere, valued at $460.7 million, will create a financial institution with $11.2 billion in assets.
“This acquisition further solidifies Sandy Spring Bank as a premier bank in the Greater Washington region and the largest, locally-headquartered community bank,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Sandy Spring’s president and CEO, in a statement.
Sandy Spring, headquartered in Olney in Montgomery County, already has more than 50 branches spread throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., including in Columbia, Glen Burnie and Pasadena. Revere, which had more than $2.6 billion in assets as of June 30, has 11 branches, mostly in the Washington suburbs but also around Baltimore.
Sandy Spring will give Revere Bank shareholders 1.05 shares of Sandy Spring common stock for each share of Revere common stock.
The deal still must be approved by shareholders and banking regulators. After the deal closes, Revere Bank branches will convert to Sandy Spring’s branding in mid-2020.