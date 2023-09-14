Italian multinational company buys majority stake in Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Spirit

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An Italian holding company known for its amaretto business is buying a majority stake in Baltimore-based Sagamore Spirit, a rye whiskey company owned by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank.

Illva Saronno Holding also is moving its North American headquarters to Baltimore Peninsula, a sprawling development site in South Baltimore and the location of Sagamore Spirit’s distillery, the company said in a news release. The release did not disclose a sales price.

“We are thrilled to announce this transaction, which supports our portfolio strategy to acquire high growth, attractive margin brands, and in this case, broaden our offering into the premium American whiskey segment,” Illva Saronno CEO Aldino Marzorati said in a statement. “We have built a strong presence with Disaronno International LLC in the U.S. market, and this opportunity allows us to strengthen our portfolio with a company and products that we fully believe in.”

Plank and Bill McDermond, a friend from Plank’s time at Fork Union Military Academy, founded Sagamore Spirit in 2013 with a goal of restoring Maryland’s whiskey distilling tradition. The company broke ground on its distillery in 2015 and its rye whiskey hit shelves in 2016. The distillery opened to the public in 2017, part of a massive redevelopment project, formerly known as Port Covington.

Sagamore Spirit is named for the Sagamore Farm horse racing breeding and training facility, once owned by the Vanderbilt family and now owned by Plank.

“Growing Sagamore Spirit has been an incredibly rewarding experience with a team that has obsessed every detail across this holistically Maryland grain-to-glass whiskey business,” Plank said in a statement. “I’m also very excited that Illva Saronno Holding loves our Baltimore Peninsula location so much that they’ve decided to relocate their North American headquarters to Maryland.”

Under Armour founder and Chairman Kevin Plank speaks at th groundbreaking for the new Sagamore Spirit distillery in Baltimore in 2015. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Plank spearheaded the Baltimore Peninsula project nearly a decade ago, buying up land for redevelopment. The City Council approved a record-breaking $660 million in tax increment financing bonds to help support the multiphase development. The developers currently overseeing the 235-acre site are MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners.

A spokesperson for the developers declined to comment on details of Illva Saronno’s move to Baltimore Peninsula.

At about the same time of Sagamore Spirit’s founding, Illva Saronno planted its flag in New Jersey, starting its own North American headquarters after a deal with Bacardi to import its products ended, according to a 2013 news release. According to its website, Illva Saronno Holding was started in 1986 by a family in Saronno, a city north of Milan, Italy.