About 10,000 workers at Safeway stores in Maryland and the region are preparing for a possible strike, union leaders said Tuesday.
The United Food and Commercial Workers recommended on Feb. 19 that workers reject a company offer for a new contract that would cover 116 Safeway stores and fuel centers in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. The UFCW set Thursday as a date for a possible strike vote.
At the same time, the UFCW had reached a tentative contract with Giant in the region.
Members of the union’s Local 400 and Local 27 have continued negotiating with Safeway over the past two weeks over wages, health care and retirement benefits.
The two sides met Monday.
“We made no progress, and we are no closer to a tentative agreement,” the union said in an update Tuesday. “There continue to be a number of outstanding issues to resolve.”
Workers say the grocer refuses to fully fund pensions.
A Safeway representative could not be reached immediately for comment. The company has said stores would continue operating in the event of a strike but that Safeway hopes to stay at the bargaining table “to work through our challenges and reach an agreement that rewards our employees."
Local 27 represents more than 2,680 workers at 31 locations, while Local 400 represents more than 6,650 employees at 85 locations.
Latest Business
Negotiations continued Tuesday. The union said workers plan to continue talks “until we reach a fair deal,” but otherwise will take a strike vote Thursday.