Rite Aid at Mondawmin Mall is closing

Rite Aid is closing its drugstore at Mondawmin Mall, likely early next week, becoming the latest retailer to leave the Northwest Baltimore shopping center.

The drugstore chain’s lease with the mall has ended, a spokeswoman for mall owner Brookfield Properties said Thursday.

Merchandise had been cleared from about half the store as of Thursday, when all items were being sold at a 70 percent discount. A store sign said the pharmacy had closed and records were being transferred to Walgreens at 3801 Liberty Heights Avenue.

The Rite Aid, a longtime tenant in the mall, was one of the stores acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., when Walgreens reached a $17 billion deal in 2015 to take over nearly half of Rite Aid’s stores. Representatives of Walgreens could not be reached on Thursday.

Brookfield spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn also said that a rumor circulating that the Shoppers grocery store at the Mondawmin is closing too was not true.

In the past year, the mall has lost anchor Target, which closed last February, and off-price store Marshalls, a move announced by its parent company in December.

But Mondawmin already has filled the Marshall’s space. The center announced earlier this month that Planet Fitness will move into the vacated space by summer.

The mall’s manager, Romaine Smallwood-Smoot, had said Planet Fitness would be the mall’s first fitness tenant and fit the mall’s strategy of serving as a hub for the community.

