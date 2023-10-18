Rite Aid will close at least six Baltimore-area drugstores as part of bankruptcy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rite Aid, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday, will shed six Baltimore-area drugstores in an initial round of closings as it works to reduce its footprint and turn around years of losses.

The Pennsylvania-based drugstore chain plans to close three stores in Anne Arundel County, including a location at 5804 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park and two in Glen Burnie, at 7501 Ritchie Highway and at 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

A Rite Aid in Catonsville, at 5624 Baltimore National Pike, also is slated to close, along with a store in Bel Air, at 5 Bel Air South Parkway, and one in Elkton, at 728 East Pulaski Highway.

The Baltimore-area sites are among 154 stores in 15 states to be closed initially, according to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey. Store closings are concentrated mainly on the East Coast, from Virginia to New Hampshire, as well as in California and elsewhere on the West Coast.

The retailer will use bankruptcy to work through a turnaround plan, which includes closing stores and resolving litigation claims, the company said.

“Rite Aid has served customers and communities across our country for more than 60 years, and the important actions we are taking today will enable us to move ahead as a stronger company,” said Jeffrey S. Stein, who was appointed CEO and chief restructuring officer on Sunday, in an announcement.

The retailer runs more than 2,100 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states and employs more than 6,100 pharmacists. The chain is permitted to start or continue closing sales under an interim court order, with a final hearing scheduled for Nov. 16, according to Tuesday’s filing.

Rite Aid, which says it serves nearly 1 million customers a day, said it reached an agreement in principal with senior secured creditors on a financial restructuring plan designed to reduce debt and increase financial flexibility.

It said it has a commitment for $3.45 billion in new financing from lenders to allow the company to operate throughout the Chapter 11.

