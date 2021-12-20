Never mind holiday hiring; Maryland retailers scramble to attract scarce workers

The department store chain plans to invest about $35 million over the next four years to cover 100% of tuition, books and fees for any of its 75,000 U.S.-based, regular salaried and hourly workers, starting in February. The retailer has not yet named specific schools but said a network of options would include high school completion, college prep, English language learning, associate and bachelor’s degrees, boot camps and professional certificates. A spokeswoman said programs will be offered in retail management, supply chain, data & analytics, digital, technology and other areas.