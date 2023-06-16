Specialty retailer expanding jobs, warehouse space at Baltimore County’s Tradepoint Atlantic

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Specialty retailer Floor & Decor plans to nearly double its presence in Baltimore County, adding 165 full-time jobs at what will be its second distribution center at the Tradepoint Atlantic logistics hub.

The Atlanta-based retailer of hard surface flooring said it will lease 1.3 million square feet in a facility that will be built at Tradepoint in Sparrows Point. Floor & Decor already employs 150 people at a 1.5 million square-foot warehouse it opened there in 2019.

Advertisement

The site offers access to the port of Baltimore and a number of interstates, railroads and regional airports, and will be used to expand deliveries of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring to customers throughout the Northeast, said Bryan Dodge, the retailer’s senior vice president of real estate, said in an announcement this week. The company runs 200 U.S. stores.

The retailer is getting financial support from the state and county, including an $825,000 conditional loan from the Maryland Department of Commerce and a $82,500 conditional loan from the county. Floor & Decor is eligible to apply for other incentives, such as Maryland’s Job Creation Tax Credit.