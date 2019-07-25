Baltimore woman sentenced to five years for retail theft conspiracy

From January through June 017, Williams and others participated in a scheme in which groups of “boosters” went into stores, took items from displays and hid them in large bags before leaving without paying. Losses totaled more than $100,000 at the stores, which also included PINK, Hollister, JC Penney, Ulta, Sunglass Hut, Lens Crafters and Pearle Vision, according to information in court.