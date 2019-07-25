Baltimore woman sentenced to five years for retail theft conspiracy

A 55-year-old Baltimore woman was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for taking part in a retail theft ring that stole more than $100,000 worth of clothing and accessories from Victoria’s Secret, Dick’s Sporting Goods, True Religion and other stores in Maryland, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced.
Lisa M. Williams was sentenced by Judge Yolanda Tanner in Baltimore Circuit Court in connection with conspiracy to commit a theft scheme of $100,000 or more.
From January through June 017, Williams and others participated in a scheme in which groups of “boosters” went into stores, took items from displays and hid them in large bags before leaving without paying. Losses totaled more than $100,000 at the stores, which also included PINK, Hollister, JC Penney, Ulta, Sunglass Hut, Lens Crafters and Pearle Vision, according to information in court.
The group advertised and sold stolen goods on Instagram, and buyers often were sent to Williams’ East Baltimore home. State police searched Williams home in June 2017 and found 99 boxes of clothing and accessories, some with price tags and security sensors attached. Police also recovered Williams’ cell phone showing images and texts related to the theft and sale of goods.
The attorney general’s criminal investigations division prosecuted the case with the help of state police, the Office of the State Prosecutor and state’s attorney’s offices in Baltimore, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties.