A national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms has selected The Baltimore Sun and the Capital Gazette to host reporters who will focus on under-covered issues and communities.
Report for America announced Monday that it will place two reporters in The Baltimore Sun newsroom for a one-year period. The reporters will cover the African American community through the lens of neighborhoods and the community of Latino immigrants and migrant workers.
At the Capital Gazette, which is owned by Baltimore Sun Media, a reporter will cover military affairs, including the U.S. Naval Academy and Fort Meade.
The Sun and The Capital are among more than 160 local newsrooms chosen to host about 250 Report for America journalists in 2020. The other Maryland news media companies selected for the program are Maryland Matters, Technical.ly Baltimore and WYPR 88.1 FM.
Report for America, launched in 2017, is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project and seeks to address an urgent need in journalism as news deserts widen across the country, according to a news release.
“We offer a pretty simple fix for news holes in communities throughout the country — local reporters on the ground, who hold leaders accountable and report on under-covered issues,” said Steven Waldman, president and co-founder of Report for America. “The editors we’ve met during our application cycle have shown us amazing passion, commitment and sharp ideas for how to better serve their local communities.”
Report for America will fund half of the reporters’ salaries, while asking its local news partners to contribute one-quarter and to find local and regional funders to contribute the final quarter. The goal of the model is to expand the number of local reporting positions permanently, the release states.
The Galloway Family Foundation in Appalachia and the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation for investigative and enterprise reporting are providing regional support for the Maryland positions, according to the release.
Reporters will be chosen in a selective national competition, with leading journalists, editors and teachers acting as judges. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31 at reportforamerica.org. Journalists, along with their newsroom pairings, will be announced in April and will start work in June.