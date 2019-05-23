Shops selling local products win Remington Storefront Challenge

Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood has selected a pair of retailers for two vacant storefronts after running a “Shark Tank”-style contest that offered entrepreneurs free rent for up to two years.

Cahoots Brothers, which will open at 300 W. 29th St., and Codex Club, which will open in Remington Row at 2700 Remington Ave, were picked from more than 100 applicants.

The Remington Storefront Challenge was announced in October by The Greater Remington Improvement Association, in cooperation with the Johns Hopkins University, developer Seawall Development and Howard Bank.

The community association and its partners wanted to lower barriers for entrepreneurs to launch shop concepts and foster small business growth. A panel of residents, business owners and others narrowed the applicants to 10 finalists before picking winners, taking into consideration those that could help increase foot traffic and collaborate with existing businesses.

Cahoots Brothers, a shop featuring handmade goods, is a partnership between artists Kyle Johnson of Bluestone Goldsmithing; Alex Bell, a ceramicist and photographer; Arvay Adams, a clothing maker; Warner Blak and Greg Morton, all of whom work out of different studios and workshops.

Morton promised a “unique spin on an art-retail experience.”

Handout Andrea Chen of The Codex Club, which makes custom digital and printed items. Andrea Chen of The Codex Club, which makes custom digital and printed items. (Handout)

Codex Club, started in 2015, specializes in making custom digital and printed products, such as clothing, home goods and jewelry. The shop also will allow local artists to sell products.

“What started out as a few artists wanting to do what they love has quickly become a community effort that benefits our city and shows what small businesses are capable of doing when we work together,” said Andrea Chen, Codex Club’s founder, said in an announcement.

The two winners will start designing their spaces with the help of a tenant improvement allowance.

Cahoots Brothers will open at a former gas station site, which had been occupied by Pizza Boli’s before it relocated. Codex Club will move into Remington Row, an apartment and retail building.

The contest gave residents a voice in bringing in new businesses, said Phong Le, vice president of the community association.

Opening dates have not yet been announced.

CAPTION The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend. Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella