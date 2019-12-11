Reisterstown Shopping Center will be expanded with a Chipotle, Mattress Warehouse, Starbucks and Tropical Smoothie Cafe by spring of 2021, the center’s landlord said Wednesday.
Greenberg Gibbons said it plans to construct a new retail building on Reisterstown Road for the four new tenants coming to the community center. Construction will start this spring.
The plans are the first phase of a bigger project to modernize the shopping center, said Brian Gibbons, Greenberg Gibbons chairman and CEO. The Owings Mills-based landlord also plans to upgrade facades, seek new anchor stores and add more retail and service tenants to the center.
The shopping center is across the street from Franklin High School near Reisterstown Road’s intersection with Franklin Boulevard/Cherry Hill Avenue.
The center’s existing stores and restaurants include Planet Fitness, Big Lots, Chick-fil-A, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree and Walgreens.