Developer Reed Cordish buys into Baltimore sports management firm after leaving White House

Reed Cordish, who left his family’s development firm for a year-long stint leading a White House effort on infrastructure and government innovation, plans to announce that he has invested in a five-year-old Baltimore-based sports management agency.

PFS Agency represents players in the National Football League players and was founded by NFL agents Dan Saffron and Jon Herbst. The firm says it represents two Pro Bowl players, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Tennessee Titans defensive back-special teams player Brynden Trawick, as well as Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos, among others.

Cordish, who left the White House in February, is again a partner in the Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based develop firm with several hotel and casino projects under the Live brand in Maryland and around the country that frequently partners with professional sports teams.

Neither Cordish nor PFS disclosed the size of Cordish’s investment, which he took on separately from the Cordish Cos.

PFS said the company will move in January from its office on Key Highway to the Pier IV office building in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, which was developed by the Cordish Cos. and is next door to the Power Plant building.

“Our new partnership with Reed is a game-­changer for us,” PFS CEO Saffron said in a statement. “His passion, drive and determination helped make The Cordish Companies’ Live! brand into a global success story in the entertainment and sports industry and we are very fortunate to have him as part of our team. He will be an invaluable resource to our growing company.”

Cordish said in a statement that he liked the operation and saw it had “vast potential” to grow.

“They have an unwavering commitment to the players they represent and have a well-­earned reputation as a client-first agency,” he said.

PFS also said it has hired veteran agent Jacob Presser in a senior agent role and promoted agent Samantha Sankovich to partner and vice president of athlete management and marketing strategy.

