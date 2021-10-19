Retail technology firm Radial will open Cecil County warehouse and hire 500 full-time and seasonal workers

Radial, a technology and operations company serving retailers such as Nautica and Godiva, is opening a fulfillment center in Cecil County and plans to hire 100 full-time and 400 seasonal workers.
The 716,490-square-foot facility in North East, Radial’s first in Maryland, will serve growing demand from retailers and brands as online shopping has increased amid the pandemic, Radial said Tuesday.
The King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based firm offers technology for e-commerce websites as well as for product shipment and delivery, and runs 25 fulfillment centers that use robotic assistants. Its services have been in higher demand as the pandemic has accelerated a shift from physical stores to digital shopping.
Radial’s customer research shows that 65% of shoppers plan to either increase or spend the same on holiday online purchases this year compared with last year.
The North East facility will serve Radial’s retail customers during the holiday selling season and beyond, the company said. Its customers also include Payless, Puma, Tom Ford and others.
The company said it needs more than 100 full-time workers, including managers. It expects to hire about 400 seasonal workers, who will pick, sort, pack and ship online orders.