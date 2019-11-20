The developer of Port Covington is moving its headquarters to the massive mixed-use project it is building in South Baltimore.
Weller Development Co., lead developer of the $5.5 billion, 235-acre waterfront redevelopment, will open an office at City Garage, also in Port Covington, in January. The company is leading the project for owners Sagamore Development and New York investment bank Goldman Sachs. Its office is currently located in a small single-story building at 1000 E. Key Highway in Locust Point.
Sagamore, headed by Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank, assembled the development site, where the sports apparel brand now has offices and has planned to build a headquarters campus, though that’s on hold amid the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand’s woes.
Weller’s move will accommodate a workforce that has doubled to 60 employees since 2016 and offer closer access to the project, the company said. The 13,000-square-foot office at 101 W. Dickman Street also will include a state-of-the-art sales center to help attract businesses, retailers and investors.
Marc Weller, the founding partner, said his company’s growth is “keeping pace with the growth and momentum of Port Covington.”
Work is underway on the once-industrial parcel along East Cromwell Street to build the $500 million first phase that will include 1.1 million square feet of offices, apartments, shops and parks. Construction of five buildings is scheduled to begin in January. Those buildings should be ready in 2021, the developer has said.
Besides City Garage, which houses tenants such as an Under Armour research and manufacturing center and Betamore, a co-working space for entrepreneurs, other existing Port Covington businesses include Plank’s Sagamore Spirit distillery and Baltimore Sun Media, which has a long-term lease there for its printing plant and news and business offices.
Port Covington is among the most ambitious projects the city has undertaken, stoking a contentious debate in 2016 about subsidies that are likely to exceed $1 billion, including the city’s pledge of $660 million in bonds.