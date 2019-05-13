Work begins on the vast new community of Port Covington in South Baltimore

Construction has officially begun on the expansive new community of Port Covington in South Baltimore, with developers and city leaders joining to shovel some ceremonial dirt on a spot expected to become offices, shops and apartments over the next two and a half years.

The first phase of the 235-acre, $5.5 billion redevelopment of a largely empty waterfront expanse will start immediately with land grading and then roadwork in the fall, according to Marc Weller of Weller Development, which is overseeing development for owners Sagamore Development and New York investment bank Goldman Sachs.

“The project is real and we’re open for business,” said Weller at a groundbreaking event held under a tent in the rain. “We’re not just changing the narrative of Baltimore, we’re changing the trajectory.”

Weller Development introduced more new renderings of Rye Street Market, a mixed-use building, and Rye Street Lofts, an apartment project, planned for the first phase of Port Covington near the Sagamore Distillery to Baltimore's Urban Design and Architectural Advisory Committee on Thursday.

Weller was joined by Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, several council members, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and community members who got behind the project because of its expected job creation and economic spinoff.

The development overcame some initial City Council and community opposition to a $660 million tax increment financing deal struck in 2016, where municipal bonds are used to pay for infrastructure work like roads and water and sewer lines. They will be repaid with the project’s property taxes deferred from city coffers.

Weller said developers will foot the initial bill for that work so the project can get under way, and seek reimbursement after the first set of bonds are sold, likely at the beginning of 2020.

The first development phase carries a $600 million to $700 million price tag, and several businesses have already committed to close to half the space in the first two office buildings. Three anchor tenants, all with a cybersecurity focus, have been announced. They are DataTribe, AllegisCyber and Evergreen Advisors.

A four-building development called Rye Street Market will include restaurants, shops, an open-air market and food hall and a rooftop event space.

Credit: Weller Development Compa / Baltimore Sun Port Covington redevelopment plans, including the Rye Street Market. Port Covington redevelopment plans, including the Rye Street Market. (Credit: Weller Development Compa / Baltimore Sun)

“Port Covington is exactly the type of smart, thoughtful redevelopment we need to put South Baltimore back on the map,” Ruppersberger said. “This project will add thousands of new jobs, create park land and open space where an environmental wasteland once stood, and provide affordable housing for more families. And it’s going to create a domino-effect of economic wins for the entire city and region.”“

Community leaders, too, now say that this project will be good for the city because they will require involvement of local minority firms to build and city workers to run.

“Baltimore needed a grand vision,” said Terrell Williams, an organizer for the community improvement group Baltimoreans United In Leadership Development, or BUILD, and co-director of Turnaround Tuesday, a job-training organization. Port Covington developers “had that vision and are an example of how to use tax increment financing for the community.”

The initial phase of the development will include 1.3 million square feet of offices, 337,450 square feet of retail, 976,667 square feet of residential and 285,000 square feet of hotel space. The entire project is expected to take 25 years to complete.

The property now contains an Under Armour office building, with plans to develop a headquarters campus delayed. The Baltimore-based athletic brand’s founder and CEO, Kevin Plank, assembled the Port Covington property and founded Sagamore Development along with Weller.

The property also includes the Sagamore Spirit distillery, owned by Plank, and Rye Street Tavern. The Baltimore Sun has a long-term lease on its facility there, which contains the news, business and printing operations of the newspaper and other publications.

Developers plan to continue holding events on the property, including a Fourth of July festival with fireworks. Now separated by rail lines and roadways, the property will eventually have an extensive pedestrian and bike circuit to connect it to the rest of South Baltimore.

The developers also announced a partnership with the ride-sharing company Lyft, which will provide $2 rides anywhere in the greater South Baltimore area as a means of helping residents more easily access groceries and meet other transportation needs.

“As lieutenant governor, and as a Marylander, it is truly wonderful to see how the Port Covington development has grown and progressed over time,” Rutherford said. “As a public/private partnership, this community serves as an excellent example of what can be accomplished when the public and private sectors work together.”

