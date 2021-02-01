Four tech companies move to Port Covington’s City Garage and Impact Village

“Our goal from the outset has been to create a thriving ecosystem of entrepreneurs and venture capital in Port Covington — to make connections, catalyze growth and create new opportunities in Baltimore City,” said Scooter Monroe, vice president and head of leasing for Weller Development Co., which is overseeing the work. “This region has a talent pool that can compete on a national level, and Port Covington is designed to help companies attract talent and grow.”