Port Covington developers celebrate construction of new South Baltimore market, but questions remain about future occupancy

Plank’s apparel company, which had plans to build out an updated headquarters at the site to fit some 5,000 workers, has scaled back the vision due to faltering sales and the pandemic. Plans for glassy office buildings and a large sports stadium were scrapped for a proposed five-story office building and using the former Sam’s Club and Walmart stores there as offices, to fit some 1,700 employees. A multi-use sports field will complement the office park.