The port of Baltimore’s booming container terminal will reduce its operating hours next week because of declines in incoming cargo due to the international coronavirus outbreak, officials said Friday.
Seagirt Marine Terminal will open at 7 a.m. and the inbound gate will close at 4:45 p.m. beginning Sunday, according to Ports America Chesapeake, the company that operates the state-owned terminal under a 50-year agreement.
“Our hope is these actions are short lived but the disruptions in the global supply chain as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak are significant and unprecedented,” the company said in a Thursday memo to port stakeholders obtained Friday by The Baltimore Sun.
Three more Marylanders are being tested for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease that has sickened more than 80,000 people globally, state officials confirmed this week.
The Maryland Port Administration has not provided an estimate of how much the global outbreak will affect the port of Baltimore’s cargo volumes. Ports in Georgia, which handle nearly $20 billion in Chinese imports each year, expect to see shipments drop by as much as 40% in March and April, according to that state’s projections.
The limited hours at the Baltimore container terminal are a result of “a reduction in volumes from disruptions in the global supply chain,” the port administration said in a statement. The agency noted that the hour-and-15-minute reduction in hours is scheduled to go into effect only at Seagirt and not at the other five public marine terminals.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust terminal hours as conditions change,” Ports America Chesapeake’s memo said. “Thank you for your understanding during this international event.”
The reduction in hours at Seagirt comes as ports around the country have been grappling with large increases in container volume due to shippers importing goods early to beat U.S. tariff deadlines, which have been postponed until April from an original January 1 deadline.
Ports America extended the terminal’s daily gate hours and offered extra weekend hours earlier this month to address the congestion, Ports America said earlier this month.
The supply chain disruption also follows several years of cargo records at the container terminal.
The Port of Baltimore handled a record 43.6 million tons of cargo last year, surpassing more than 11 million tons of general cargo at the state-owned public terminals for the first time. Seagirt handled a record 1.07 million 20-foot equivalent units (the measurement for containers, which generally come in 20- and 40-foot sizes) in 2019, an increase from the previous year’s total of 1.02 million.
The port’s cruise operators are also taking coronavirus precautions.
Passengers bound for the Bahamas or elsewhere from Baltimore’s cruise terminal will be screened for the virus, and the cruise lines won’t allow boarding to anyone who has visited areas affected by the coronavirus or who has come into contact with others who have been to those areas in the past two weeks, officials said Thursday.
After The Baltimore Sun contacted Ports America with questions about the coronavirus memo, the company posted a notice on its website about the reduced hours, but it made no reference to coronavirus.
“Ports America Chesapeake’s announcement [on Thursday] was simply to advise the trucking community of reduced operating hours,” company spokeswoman Jeanne Futuyma said in an brief emailed statement.
She did not explain why references to the coronavirus were removed.
“We will not be providing additional information,” she said in an email response to follow-up questions.
Latest Business
Baltimore Sun reporters Alison Knezevich and Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.