Port of Baltimore public, private terminals breaks 44-year cargo record

The port of Baltimore’s public and private terminals handled a combined 43 million tons of international cargo last year, breaking a 44-year record, officials announced Monday.

The haul was enough to inch Baltimore’s port up one in the rankings to 11th among major U.S. ports, and the record $59.7 billion in cargo value ranked ninth in the nation, according to the Maryland Port Administration.

“The Port of Baltimore continues to be a shining example of Maryland being open for business,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “Today’s announcement further demonstrates the Port’s value as one of our leading economic engines and a generator of good-paying, family-supporting jobs for tens of thousands of Marylanders.”

The previous cargo record, 40.9 million tons, was set in 1974.

The state-owned terminals alone handled 10.9 million tons of general cargo — more containers, cars, construction equipment and other cargo than ever before — surpassing 10 million tons for the third straight year, officials announced last month.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6