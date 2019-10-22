Kevin Plank, the founder and longtime top executive of Under Armour, is stepping down as the Baltimore athletic apparel brand’s CEO at the end of the year.
Patrik Frisk, who joined Under Armour in 2017, as president and chief operating officer will assume the leadership role on Jan. 1.
Plank will remain the company’s executive chairman and assume the new role as “brand chief.” He continues to own a controlling ownership stake in the company he founded in 1996. Frisk will join Plank on Under Armour’s board of directors.
As the once fast-growing company has experienced doldrums in sales and profitability in recent years, Under Armour and Plank have been criticized by some analysts for adhering to a founder-led executive structure.
As brand chief, Plank will focus on product elevation, amplifying the brand story and stewarding the company’s strong team culture.
“Our multi-year, transition approach has ensured purposeful leadership continuity. Patrik is the right person to serve as Under Armour’s next CEO...,” Plank said in a statement. “Having earned the trust and respect of our teammates, customers and shareholders, Patrik’s proven track record of industry experience, straightforward leadership style and championship of our brand and culture makes him uniquely positioned to smartly capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."
Prior to joining Under Armour, Frisk was CEO of The ALDO Group, a Canadian footwear company, and before that had spent years at VF Corp. where he’d been an executive with such brands as Timberland and The North Face.
“I joined Under Armour to be part of an iconic brandt hat demonstrated the power of sport and premium experience, when properly harnessed, is capable of unlimited possibilities," Frisk said. "Today, I am even more resolute in this conviction. The opportunity that lies ahead of us is incredible. As our entire global team continues to lean hard into our transformation, I am honored to lead this great brand toward the realization of its full potential.”
Plank said his ambition for Under Armour remains the same.
“As I envision our future — I look forward to further partnering with Patrik to continue our pursuit of becoming the best athletic brand in the world,” he said. "I am confident that we are just getting started.”
This story will be updated.