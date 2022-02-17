Towson-based physical therapy business Pivot sold to Athletico Physical Therapy

Towson-based Pivot Health Solutions, a physical therapy and occupational therapy provider, has been acquired by Athletico Physical Therapy.
With the addition of fast-growing Pivot Health, Illinois-based Athletico has increased its geographic footprint in the eastern United States where Pivot Health runs more than 250 physical therapy clinics as well as 12 occupational health sites in Maryland and Delaware. Pivot, founded in 2001, had been a portfolio company of PennantPark, a New York-based private equity firm.
The combined company has nearly 8,000 employees at more than 850 clinics in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The merger was announced in December.
Pivot also runs an employer business unit, Onsite Innovations, that aims to prevent employee injuries at more than 150 workplaces across the U.S. That unit treats nearly 500,000 workers each year.
“Our partnership with Athletico allows for continued growth and success while maintaining our reputation and executing our mission of providing the highest level of care to our patients,” said Chris Throckmorton, CEO of Pivot Health Solutions, in an announcement.
Athletico, which started with a single clinic 30 years ago, offers orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in more than 600 locations in 15 states. Pivot Health is a parent company for Pivot Physical Therapy, Pivot Occupational Health and Pivot Onsite.