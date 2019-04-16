Owner of Pier 5 Hotel in Baltimore's Inner Harbor sues its operator over past-due rent

The owners of the Pier 5 Hotel in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor have sued the operators claiming they owe almost $2.7 million in delinquent rent and late charges.

The owners, a unit of H&S Properties Development Corp., has had an agreement with the hotel and restaurant operators since 1999 to pay rent and to pay into a capital reserve account. The 66-room hotel is branded as a Curio by Hilton.

The owners say the operators, a Connecticut-based Meyer Jabara Hotels, stopped paying rent after March 2018 and made only a single payment in August. H&S Properties acquired the hotel in 1998 for $12 million.

The suit, filed April 4 in U.S. District Court in Maryland, claims breach of contract for not paying the rent or declining to transfer funds from the capital reserve account.

Neither representatives for the hotel owner nor the operator responded to requests for comment.

Meyer Jabara also operates Henderson’s Wharf and Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore. And the company announced last year that it would manage a new 144-room Cambria Hotel on East Baltimore Street in what’s known as the American Building when it opens, expected later this year.

That project is being done by KPG Hotels, based in Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Sandalwood Management, based in College Park.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn