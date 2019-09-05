Phillips expands manufacturing in Maryland with soup line

Phillips Foods Inc., the family-owned company that runs Phillips Seafood Restaurants, is expanding manufacturing in Baltimore County to launch a soup line.
Phillips plans to use a new 15,000-square-foot space near its facility in Halethorpe to produce soup in Maryland for the first time in seven years. Fifteen workers will be added to the expanded operation.
The company also is exploring making other grocery products at the facility, such as Phillips’ frozen crab pretzels and calamari. Its new space includes a research and development center to support additional products in the market.
The research space will allow the company to more quickly develop and launch new products into the retail and food service markets, Phillips CEO Stephen B. Phillips said in an announcement Thursday.
“Our administration remains committed to growing the manufacturing sector throughout the state, and with the support of companies like Phillips, we will continue to demonstrate how businesses can thrive right here in Maryland," Gov. Larry Hogan said in an announcement Thursday.
Founded in 1914 in Hoopers Island as a small seafood packing plant on the Chesapeake Bay, Phillips has grown into a global food manufacturer with locations from Atlanta to Buffalo. Besides running restaurants, the company sells its products in casinos and airports throughout the East Coast.
This story will be updated.