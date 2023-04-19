Salisbury-based Perdue Farms will get a new CEO this summer

An executive of Perdue Farms, the nation’s fourth largest producer of chicken products, will head the Salisbury-based company as CEO starting this summer.

The fourth-generation, family-owned poultry producer on Wednesday named Kevin McAdams, chief operating officer of Perdue Farms and president of Perdue Foods, as the next CEO. He will replace Randy Day, a 40-year Perdue veteran who will retire after having been CEO since 2017.

Jim Perdue will remain chairman of Perdue Farms.

“We are confident that Kevin possesses qualities that align with our company’s values and vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products,” Day said in a news release.

The 103-year-old company relies on a network of family farmers to raise broilers, chickens raised for meat.

McAdams joined Perdue in July after nearly 30 years in the food and beverage industry at companies such as Pabst Brewing Co. and The Coca-Cola Co. He previously served as president at North America of Jack Links protein snacks, a privately held family company.