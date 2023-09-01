People’s Counsel warns of high costs per household for BGE gas equipment replacements

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Amid controversy over Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s gas regulator installations, a state agency estimates the devices could cost consumers at least $19,000 per-house long term.

BGE spends more than $6,000 per house, on average, to install equipment while upgrading gas infrastructure, the Office of People’s Counsel said in its analysis. Public outcry against installing external regulators on facades of homes in historic, urban neighborhoods has grown louder over the past few months.

BGE agreed with the estimates but said consumers would pay just pennies more “per project” over the long term because the cost of installations would be spread across its entire customer base.

The People’s Counsel, which represents the interests of utility customers in the state, recently submitted the analysisto the Public Service Commission as part of an ongoing proceeding on gas regulator installations in Baltimore city. The commission, the state agency that oversees utilities, heard arguments for and against the regulators from dozens of residents, community association representatives and BGE executives during a hearing earlier this month.

On Thursday, the People’s Counsel also took aim at BGE’s proposed plan to pay for its conduit agreement with Baltimore city. The office said the conduit plan would cost the utility’s customers as much as $860 million over 50 years. The consumer advocate said it believes costs could be even higher because the utility likely would be required to resume annual lease payments to the city starting in 2030.

On the regulator issue, the People’s Counsel is criticizing more than the cost of installing regulators, replacing service lines and relocating meters. The office also opposes BGE’s long-term plan to recover its investment and provide a return for its investors. For that to happen, the review said, customers will end up paying the $19,000 or more each in their bills over 35 to 50 years.

“This work is being done with little apparent consideration of the investment’s long-term viability,” said People’s Counsel David S. Lapp. “Much of the investment may become obsolete, as policy and economics favoring electrification are expected to substantially diminish the role of gas.”

Residents and the utility have clashed over the use of and necessity for the gas equipment and whether it enhances public safety or poses serious dangers.

BGE has been replacing low-pressure gas main pipelines with higher pressure mains as part of its Operation Pipeline program. The process includes installing a new service regulator on each property to maintain a safe level of pressure between the gas system and customer homes and appliances.

Consumers have objected to having bulky equipment placed on their home facades rather than inside as BGE has done in parts of some neighborhoods. BGE officials have countered that both exterior and interior versions are safe, but that exterior locations are now considered safer and it installs them that way with few exceptions.

A BGE spokesman agreed with the $6,000 investment per project estimate but said the cost can vary, depending on the individual circumstances. And he said the cost of $19,000 to be recovered from all customers is a reasonable estimate, but would be partially spread out among all BGE residential gas customers.

About $12,000 of that cost would be recovered from across BGE’s gas base of 650,000 households. That would mean the average residential gas customer would share in a cost of $12,000 per project and pay less than 2 cents per project over the entire 35-50 year period through their BGE bills, he said.

BGE plans to relocate more than 11,200 indoor gas regulators by the end of 2031 at a cost of about $105 million.

BGE is legally obligated to operate the system, with aging and outmoded infrastructure, in a safe and reliable way, said Nick Alexopulos, the spokesman.

“Many of the pipes being replaced are well past their service life and/or no longer up to current safety and engineering standards, and must be replaced to maintain safe service for our gas customers and general public,” Alexopulos said.

The People’s Counsel said it reviewed BGE data to estimate cost of gas replacement work, which also often includes replacing the service pipe that runs from the gas main to the property. The data show that the range for each structure varies from slightly under $5,000 to as much as $30,000. The average cost for work after June 2021 is $6,343, the analysis found.

The consumer advocate argues that BGE expects to recover the equipment and labor costs from BGE’s entire customer base over the life of the equipment, which lasts as long as 35 years for meters and regulators or 50 years for the service pipes.

“BGE’s approach to implementing these projects is short-sighted and unreasonable,” Lapp said. “It assumes customers will remain on its gas system — consuming similar amounts of gas as they consume today — for many decades to come.”

BGE has estimated that the additional cost of installing a service regulator outside, as opposed to inside, is $1,500 per service, or approximately $5 million annually, an amount that BGE characterizes as “negligible,” the OPC says in its analysis. But the OPC argues the regulator expenses make up just one part of larger capital expenditures needed to renew and replace gas service.

“The problem is that the company is making these investments without any outreach to individual customers or assessment of long-term customer demand, which could be used to evaluate if the new services will actually be needed for the next five to ten years, let alone 35 to 50 years,” the OPC says in comments.

Lapp argued that that the “short-sighted” approach risks “stranding” hundreds of millions of dollars of investments in service pipes, regulators, and meters that serve no purpose long before their costs are fully paid for.

“It assumes customers will remain on its gas system — consuming similar amounts of gas as they consume today — for many decades to come, “ he said in the submitted comments.

Before the Aug. 15 hearing, Lapp’s office had asked the commission to require BGE to give customers at least two years advance notice before starting work to connect their homes with new gas infrastructure. That notice should include information about customer options to electrify their homes and to obtain financial support for electrification, OPC said.

In its filing on BGE’s controversial management agreement for the city’s conduit system, Lapp’s office found that the long-term costs to customers could be significantly higher than $212 million, the amount BGE is required to spend on the conduit through 2029 under the city agreement.

BGE’s conduit agreement with the city requires BGE to pay an occupancy fee and spend $120 million in capital improvements to the system by the end of 2026. The agreement includes a three-year extension that would require additional expenditures of $92 million by the end of 2029, the OPC said. But OPC says customers actually would pay much more for costs to be spread out over time, even though annual expense to customers over the next six years would be lower than the approximate $28 million in annual lease payments customers have paid in the past.

Estimates show the cost to consumers could total $860 million because BGE customers would be paying BGE’s return to its investors and its taxes on that return long-term. Normally, utilities do not earn a return for spending on assets they do not own, Lapp’s office said.

Currently Baltimore pays to maintain the 700-mile utility system that runs beneath the city and rents space in it to various utility companies. BGE is the system’s biggest user and pays to occupy 76% of the conduit.

The conduit proposal is part of a multi-year rate request that’s pending before the commission.

Alexopulos said the People’s Counsel’s comments on the conduit are inappropriate because the matter is part of a contested evidentiary proceeding and are based on misleading information. BGE says its customers will save $57 million under the agreement with the city.

“BGE negotiated the 2023 agreement that is in the best interest of our customers and we look forward to the opportunity to present our case in the proceeding before the commission,” Alexopulos said.