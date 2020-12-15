Penn National Gaming will acquire Hollywood Casino Perryville for $31.1 million in cash as it looks to take advantage of newly authorized sports betting opportunities in Maryland.
Penn National said Tuesday it reached an agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. to acquire the operations of the Cecil County casino. It will then sign a lease with Gaming and Leisure for the casino property with a yearly rent of about $7.77 million.
“With the recent approval of sports betting through the overwhelming passage of Question 2 on Election Day, Maryland is expected to soon become a significant retail and mobile sports betting market,” said Jay Snowden, Penn National’s president and CEO, in the announcement.
Penn National developed the Perryville casino in 2010, and will re-enter Maryland’s gaming market with its 20th gaming property.
The deal will enable Penn National to expand its omni-channel gaming platform, which includes the Barstool-branded retail sportsbook and mobile app.
Penn Interactive operates retail sports betting as well as online social casino, bingo and iCasino products. It entered into a partnership with Barstool Sports in February in which Barstool promotes Penn National’s land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to a national audience.
The deal for the Perryville casino is expected to close by the middle of next year and requires approval of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.
Penn National operates 41 properties in 19 states and offers retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. Its casinos and hotels have a total of 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, operating under brands such as Hollywood, Ameristar and L’Auberge.
This story will be updated.