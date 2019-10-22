Under Armour officials announced Tuesday that company founder Kevin Plank will step aside as CEO as Patrik Frisk, who currently serves as president and chief operating officer, will assume the leadership role.
But who is Patrik Frisk? Here’s a few things to know about the incoming CEO.
Veteran apparel executive
Frisk has nearly 30 years’ experience in the apparel, footwear and retail industry. Before joining Under Armour in 2017, he served as CEO of global footwear company The Aldo Group.
Prior to Aldo, he spent 10 years with VF Corp., where he was coalition president of outdoor Americas with responsibility for The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, lucy and SmartWool brands. He was formerly president of the Timberland brand and before that, president of outdoor and action sports and responsible for The North Face, Vans, JanSport and Reef brands.
He previously ran his own retail business in Scandinavia and held senior positions with Peak Performance and W.L. Gore & Associates.
Other roles included vice president and general manager of The North Face.
He’s been tapped to replace Plank before
Frisk was hired as Chief Operating Officer in 2017 and replaced Plank as Under Armour president, though the company founder remained at the time CEO and board chairman.
Under Armour officials now say Frisk will replace Plank as CEO come Jan. 1. He will join Plank on Under Armour’s board of directors.
“I joined Under Armour to be part of an iconic brand that demonstrated the power of sport and premium experience, when properly harnessed, is capable of unlimited possibilities," Frisk said. "Today, I am even more resolute in this conviction. The opportunity that lies ahead of us is incredible. As our entire global team continues to lean hard into our transformation, I am honored to lead this great brand toward the realization of its full potential.”
Plank will remain the company’s executive chairman and assume the new role as “brand chief.” He continues to own a controlling ownership stake in the company he founded in 1996.
Oversaw restructuring, weathered a company scandal
Under Armour is in its third year of a restructuring aimed at stabilizing business and reversing a slide in sales, particularly in North America.
After years of rapid growth ended toward the end of 2016, it is fighting to reverse sales declines in the United States, the brand’s biggest market. It’s struggling to keep a performance-based brand relevant in a hypercompetitive sports apparel category dominated by much larger rival Nike and a resurgent Adidas. And it’s trying to control costs and high inventory levels.
Company officials also have acknowledged a need to transform its corporate culture as well following the backlash of the #MeToo movement.
The once predominantly men’s brand with deep roots in football has aggressively courted women in recent years, but found itself the subject of unwanted attention in 2018 after it was disclosed employees were allowed to charge strip club visits and other adult entertainment to expense accounts.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Under Armour ended that practice only last year and went on to say the company fostered a workplace culture in other ways that was demeaning to female employees.
In a letter to employees, Plank and Frisk said of The Wall Street Journal report: “This was tough to read. This is not the culture we envision for Under Armour.”
“We believe that there is systemic inequality in the global workplace and will embrace this opportunity to accelerate the ongoing meaningful cultural transformation that is already underway at Under Armour,” the letter read. “We can and will do better.”