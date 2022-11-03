Patagonia will open its largest store ever this weekend in Fells Point

Patagonia, the retailer known as much for environmental sustainability as for upscale outdoor apparel, will open its largest store ever this weekend in Fells Point.

The retailer plans a grand opening event Saturday at the new store on South Caroline Street.

Advertisement

The company has remodeled a 15,000-square-foot brick and steel building that was built in 1882 by boiler manufacturer EJ Codd Co.

Besides selling its trademark jackets, pants and gear for climbing, hiking and trail running, the store expects to host events for local nonprofits, student groups and community organizations working to address social and environmental justice.

Advertisement

The retailer in September announced a new ownership structure, nearly five decades after founder Yvon Chouinard started the business. The Chouinard family transferred its ownership to two new entities: Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective. Under the structure, every dollar that is not reinvested back into Patagonia will be distributed as dividends toward efforts to address climate and environmental problems, the company said.

Patagonia plans a “customer appreciation” event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Baltimore store and another on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 150 customers will get limited-edition prints by artist Caleb Luke Lin promoting the work of nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore.