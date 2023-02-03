Pandora will open store in Baltimore’s Harbor East

Danish jewelry retailer Pandora will open a Baltimore flagship store this spring in Harbor East, just east of downtown, the building’s landlord said Friday.

The national retailer known for its customizable charm bracelets and necklaces plans to move into 1001 Fleet Street, a more than 2,000-square-foot space, Harbor East Management Group said. It will join retailers Sephora and Lululemon.

Pandora, which calls itself the world’s largest jewelry brand, expects to open in April.

The retailer previously operated a store in The Gallery at Harborplace, a mall across Pratt Street from the Inner Harbor that has permanently closed.

Detria Courtalis, Pandora’s vice president of sales, said each new store “marks a milestone in our plans to increase our retail footprint throughout North America.”

The retailer said in December that it plans to move its U.S. headquarters from Baltimore to New York City’s Times Square. It will retain a reduced corporate presence in Baltimore, operating a North American corporate office through at least 2026 out of 250 W. Pratt St., where it had moved its headquarters and 250 employees from Columbia in 2015.

Harbor East Management President Tim O’Donald said Friday that Pandora will bring additional national recognition to the Fleet Street retail corridor to attract both residents and visitors.

Harbor East recently announced two additional openings, Patagonia, which opened on South Caroline Street, and Brilliant Earth, a jeweler that opened its first city store on Aliceanna Street. Both are in the E.J. Codd building.

Other national retailers in the 12-block Harbor East neighborhood include J.Crew, Under Armour, Lovesac, Anthropologie and Bonobos. Harbor East Cinemas recently reopened after renovations, and H&S Bakery’s Kneads Bakeshop & Café will open in the coming months.